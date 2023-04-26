CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for five men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood. Police said a 25-year-old woman was parking her vehicle when five men exited a black SUV and forced her out of the car at gunpoint.

The men then fled and took the woman’s 2023 Chevy Malibu. The woman was not injured.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered unoccupied in the area of Southport and Diversey.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.