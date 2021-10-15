Woman carjacked after dropping daughter off at school in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A woman was carjacked just minutes after dropping her granddaughter off at school in Humboldt Park Friday morning.

Loida Fernandez was carjacked just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of North Richmond Street and West Augusta Boulevard after she parked her car.

Fernandez said she noticed a man walk past her on the sidewalk as she was walking up to her building. As Fernandez got up the stairs to open the door, the man ran at her and pushed her into the building and down to the ground, taking her keys, purse and phone.

The man then took off with the truck she was driving, which belonged to her daughter. Her husband is sharing what happened because he hopes someone who knows something comes forward.

“They try to hurt my wife, so we’re worried about that, you know? Hoping the public sees something about this and give us the help,” husband Biberto Sanchez said.

A group that manages the surveillance camera in the area said the video will only be released to police.