Woman arrested after failed theft attempt at Magnificent Mile store

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman is in police custody after attempting to steal several items of merchandise from a retail business on the Magnificent Mile.
According to police, on Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., the unidentified woman walked into a business on the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and began placing merchandise inside a bag.
Soon after that, the woman fled in an awaiting vehicle.
According to a tweet from Chicago police, a department sergeant witnessed the theft.
Officers took the female offender into custody. Authorities also towed the getaway vehicle.
Charges are pending.