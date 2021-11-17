Woman arrested after failed theft attempt at Magnificent Mile store

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman is in police custody after attempting to steal several items of merchandise from a retail business on the Magnificent Mile.

According to police, on Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., the unidentified woman walked into a business on the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and began placing merchandise inside a bag.

Soon after that, the woman fled in an awaiting vehicle.

According to a tweet from Chicago police, a department sergeant witnessed the theft.

Officers took the female offender into custody. Authorities also towed the getaway vehicle.

Charges are pending.