CHICAGO — A Blue Island woman was arrested after being accused of stealing money from an armored truck Monday on the North Side.

Police said Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, was arrested at around 1:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue. Approximately 40 minutes earlier, police allege she took a bag containing over $100,000 from an armored truck out of a Chase Bank in the 5700 block of North Broadway.

Police allege that she fled the scene initially, but then was taken into custody.

Carabine-Dierberger was charged with one felony count of theft.