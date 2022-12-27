CHICAGO — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog multiple times while a teen girl was on a walk.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road.

Moments earlier, a police report stated that a 15-year-old girl was walking her family dog, Bebe, a chihuahua, nearby.

After speaking briefly with the girl, “without warning or provocation,” Olivo allegedly stabbed the dog.

Olivo allegedly then chased the 15-year-old girl and stabbed the 13-year-old dog again multiple times. She was placed into custody shortly after.

Responding officers noted that Bebe had significant bleeding.

“He just wants to sit next to you and cuddle because he is always cold,” family said. “We kind of think of him as a cat — he likes to lay up on top of the sofa.”

Family said Bebe survived the stabbing and is making a recovery.

According to police records, Olivo was arrested on Dec. 10 in an unrelated incident for aggravated assault and battery.

Jeanette Olivo, previous booking photo from Dec. 10

In Bebe’s stabbing, she was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and aggravated assault. Olivo is due in bond court on Tuesday.

The Garrido Foundation is asking for donations to help pay for Bebe’s medical bills.