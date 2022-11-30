CHICAGO — The woman accused of killing her Rogers Park landlord and then stuffing her body in a freezer faced a judge Wednesday.

Sandra Kolalou faces several charges.

During her arraignment Wednesday, defense attorneys for Kolalou said she blurted out that she was innocent and was being framed.

Prosecutors believe otherwise.

Kolalou, 36, and her attorney told the judge she isn’t guilty.

Tenants at the boarding house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw reported Francis Walker, 69, missing last month.

Not long after, Chicago police made the gruesome discovery someone killed her, dismembered her body and put her remains in a freezer.

Chicago police said bloody rags were also found inside a garbage bin at Foster Beach.

Kolalou lived in a boarding house and prosecutors said several tenants called her dangerous.

Earlier in the year, Kolalou was charged with attacking a woman in a North Side condo stairwell. That woman didn’t want to be identified but said Kolalou tried to kill her.

A jury found Kolalou not guilty of Battery in that case, but she was arrested and charged in 2012, 2014 and 2017 for various other misdemeanors.

As for a motive in Walker’s death, prosecutors say the boarding house owner issued Kolalou an eviction notice. But Kollalou’s attorney asked people not to jump to judgment.

She is facing several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, one count of dismembering a human body and one count of concealment of homicidal death.

She is being held without bail.