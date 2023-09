CHICAGO – A 24-year-old woman is accused of battering four Chicago police officers in the Loop early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of N. Wabash Ave. just before 2:40 a.m. Police did not reveal what led to the alleged attack.

According to police, Esmeralda Aguilar, of Cicero, faces four felony counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

She was due in court on Monday.