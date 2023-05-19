CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman is charged with multiple felonies following a spree of armed robberies in West Town, Chicago police said Friday.

Mercedes Jackson was arrested around 11:20 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Racine Ave on May 18. Police allege that hours earlier, Jackson was responsible for robbing three people at gunpoint.

The incidents occurred in the following locations:

1700 block of W. Crystal St. (14th Dist.) at approx. 9:05 a.m. – 44-year-old male victim

1800 block of W. Chicago Ave. (12th Dist.) at approx. 9:56 a.m. – 36-year-old male victim

700 block of N. Willard Ct. (12th Dist.) at approx. 10:10 a.m. – 30-year-old male victim.

Jackson was due in bond court on Friday.