CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment on the city’s South Side.

Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the Douglas neighborhood.

According to police, a family member found the woman sitting in her wheelchair unresponsive, with trauma to her face and head area.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not said if there were any signs of forced entry into the apartment.

There is no one in custody. Area one detectives are investigating.