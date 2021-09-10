Woman, 72, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 72-year-old woman was carjacked at gun point in Logan Square.

The good news is the woman was not hurt but police don’t have anyone in custody this morning.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the woman was parking her car in the 2400 block of Sacramento Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up behind her and a man with a gun got out.

The pulled her out of the car and took off. A second suspect drove away in the car they drove up in. The woman was not injured.

Chicago police continue their efforts to combat carjackings. They said their task force is making a lot more arrests related to car jackings than they were a year ago.

In July, WGN Investigates found that most of those arrests where juveniles who face less severe penalties for crimes.

The investigation also found at the time there had been more than 750 reported car jackings 2021 putting the city on pace to surpass last year’s number of a little more than 1,400 — the highest total in at least a decade.

A little more than a week ago, another person was carjacked just a few blocks from Thursday’s carjacking.