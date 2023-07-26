CHICAGO — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

The fatal incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of North Broadway. Police said a 69-year-old woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a black sedan.

The woman was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has identified her as Soyfa Athamanah.

According to police, the driver fled the scene. No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.