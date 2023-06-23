CHICAGO — A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence and a 96-year-old woman was injured after a domestic-related incident took place inside a home on the city’s South Side Friday morning.

According to police, the 67-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a home near the 7300 block of South Luella Avenue around 8:28 a.m. Police reported she had apparent signs of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 96-year-old woman was struck in the face and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for an evaluation.

There were no other injuries reported in the area and detectives are investigating the incident.