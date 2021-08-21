Woman, 62, killed in South Austin gas station shooting

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old woman was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting at a South Austin gas station.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5100 block of West Madison Street. Witnesses told police someone fired shots from a black Dodge Charger.

The woman was shot in the head, abdomen and back.

The man, 52, was hit in the head and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman showed up a Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to her back. She was listed in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody.