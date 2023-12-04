CHICAGO — A 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her apartment in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of West Cullom. Police said the woman was inside her residence when a known man fired shots into her apartment.

The woman was shot once in the pelvis and two in the abdomen. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.