CHICAGO — A woman is dead and four suspects are in custody after a carjacking spree ended with a police chase and crash.

According to police, four offenders exited a stolen pickup truck and committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the offenders stole a black Honda from the woman.

Later, the same offenders committed a second carjacking on the 1900 block of West 21st Place, stealing a white Honda from a 25-year-old woman.

Officers were then dispatched to a call of multiple offenders attempting to set a white pickup truck on fire on the 3400 block of South Leavitt. The group then got into a black Honda and fled the area.

Police said responding officers located the black Honda and attempted to curb the vehicle, but the offenders continued driving and crashed in a Toyota on the 3100 block of South Kedzie.

The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old woman, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified her as Dominga Flores.

According to police, all four offenders were taken into custody and two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

Charges are pending. Major Accidents Detectives are investigating this incident.