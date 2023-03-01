CHICAGO — A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Lemoyne. Police said the woman was exiting her vehicle when shots were fired in the area.

A family member, who was also exiting the vehicle, observed the woman had been shot in the face.

The 55-year-old was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The medical examiner has identified the woman as Tracey A. Allen Showers.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.