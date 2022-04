CHICAGO — A 53-year-old woman was carjacked while stopped at a red light in the Loop.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of N. State. Police said the woman was stopped at a red light when a man opened her car door and forced her out while implying a weapon.

The man fled the scene in the woman’s 2008 grey Lexus SUV. Police have not yet provided a description of the offender.

The woman is not injured. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.