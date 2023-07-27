CHICAGO — A 43-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot while at a red light on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of South Wentworth in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the woman was stopped at a red light when a man exited a black Ford sedan and fired shots. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and face.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.