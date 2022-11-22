CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued traveling southbound.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

The medical examiner has identified her as 42-year-old Monica Eason.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep, according to police.

No one is in custody. The hit-and-run is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521.