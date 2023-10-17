CHICAGO — A 40-year-old woman was fatally shot after an altercation with a man on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of South Drexel. Police said the woman was in a verbal altercation outside of her house, when a man shot her and fled the scene.

The woman was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as Lekeysha Taplet.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.