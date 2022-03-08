Woman, 35, fatally shot while sitting in vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old woman was fatally shot on the city’s Far South Side.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle when a black sedan pulled up next to her and someone inside opened fire, according to police. She was shot in the left shoulder and face.

The woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified.

No one is in custody. Area one detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.