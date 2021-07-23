Woman, 30, shot in the head in Lawndale

CHICAGO — A woman was shot while sitting in a car in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman, 30, was in a parked vehicle on the 1100 block of South Whipple Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday with her boyfriend when shots were fired.

The woman was struck in the head. Her boyfriend told police he didn’t see who fired the shots.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.