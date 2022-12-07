CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was discovered with a gunshot wound on the porch of a South Side home.

Authorities say the Wednesday shooting occurred in the 7200 block of S. Green St. around 6:20 p.m.

First responders rushed the woman to the University of Chicago Hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.