CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday.

The offender fired a shot and struck the woman in the head, according to police.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Chicago police have updated the address of the shooting from the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park to the 3300 block of West Arthington Street in North Lawndale.