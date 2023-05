CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman has died after being shot in the head on the city’s South Side.

Police said the woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 8500 block of South Commercial around 4:50 a.m. Friday.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.