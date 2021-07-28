Woman, 26, carjacked at gunpoint in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — A woman said she was carjacked at gunpoint in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the woman said she was sitting inside her car, an Infiniti EX37, on the 1800 block of West Winnemac Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man approached the vehicle.

She said the man pointed the gun at her and demanded the car. The woman complied and the offender got into the car and left the scene.

The woman was not injured.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.