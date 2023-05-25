CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco supermarket on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Jewel-Osco in the 9400 block of South Ashland.

Police said the 25-year-old was a passenger in the backseat of a vehicle when a blue car approached and began shooting into the vehicle.

The woman was shot in the left arm and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.