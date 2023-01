CHICAGO – A 24-year-old woman was killed after being stabbed in the neck in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Friday.

Police said the stabbing occurred just before 4:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

Police said a woman approached the victim and stabbed her in the neck and ear. The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai hospital and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.