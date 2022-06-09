CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of E. 82nd Street. Police said the woman was traveling in the backseat of a vehicle when she was shot in the head.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered the vehicle had been struck multiple times.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were unable to provide further details of the incident, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.