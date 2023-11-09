CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman has been charged in the armed carjacking of a woman outside her home on the city’s South Side last week.

Kayla Bell, 24, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing to a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened on November 2 in the 9300 Block of South Pleasant Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood. The victim and her 12-year-old daughter were arriving home from a volleyball open gym when she was targeted by two thieves.

Police say two offenders held the victim up at gunpoint and pushed her to the ground before demanding car keys then took the victim’s belongings and fled the scene in the stolen car.

According to police, Bell was placed into custody Wednesday and charged.

No one else is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.