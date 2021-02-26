Woman, 22, shot in the head in Rosemoor

CHICAGO — A woman, 22, was was a found in her car with a gunshot wound to the head;

Chicago police said a woman was found in her car on the 10200 block of South King Drive around 12:45 a.m. Friday. Police said she was found with. gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said the car has several bullet holes on the driver side.

The woman was unable to give a description of the gunman due to the severity of her injuries.

Her condition is unknown. No further information was provided.