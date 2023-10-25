CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side.

It happened around 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the woman was driving a tan colored sedan westbound on Flourney when she was struck byt the driver of a black Audi sedan.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and occupants of the Audi fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.