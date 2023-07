CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the back of the head in the city’s Roseland neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk near the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue around 4:00 a.m. when shots were fired by an unknown individual.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.