Woman, 2-year-old daughter carjacked in Wicker Park: police

CHICAGO — A woman was was carjacked in Wicker Park while she was with her 2-year-old daughter, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 32, and her daughter were sitting in a car around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue when two men approached the car, a 2017 Cadillac sedan, and broke the driver’s window with a baseball hat. The woman and toddler were forced out of the vehicle and the men drove away.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.