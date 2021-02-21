Woman, 2 bystanders shot during altercation in South Shore

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a man opened fire during a fight with a woman, wounding her and two bystanders in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after noon in the 7800 block of South Muskegon. The 24-year-old woman and man were arguing on the street, police say, when the man shot at her. Two men, age 60 and 53, who were standing outside, were also struck.

Police released the conditions of their injuries:

The 24-year-old victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The 53-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to an unknown part of the body and was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The 60-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.