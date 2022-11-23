CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. No further details have been provided at this time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.