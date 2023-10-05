CHICAGO — Charges are pending in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in the Loop.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing happened on the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Taylor was in a physical altercation with another woman, who then took out a knife and stabbed Taylor twice in the chest — then fled the scene.

Heaven Taylor, 16 (Family photo)

Taylor was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, charges are pending.

Editor’s Note: Chicago police had announced charges in the fatal stabbing of Heaven Taylor early Thursday, but later retracted the information and said it was “disseminated in error.”