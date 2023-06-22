CHICAGO — A woman and a 14-year-old boy have been charged in a fatal shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood Sunday.

Carlisha Hood is facing a felony count of murder and another count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 14-year-old boy is facing a felony count of murder.

According to police, the two were arrested Wednesday in the 700 block of West 111th Street and were identified as the individuals who were involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street Sunday.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.