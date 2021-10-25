Wicker Park man charged in August Noble Square fatal shooting

Tommie Brown, 30, was taken into custody and is charged with felony first-degree murder.

CHICAGO — Police have arrested and charged a Wicker Park man linked to the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man last August in the city’s Noble Square neighborhood.

Tommie Brown, 30, faces felony first-degree murder.

Police said officers on Aug. 2 responded to calls of a person shot in the 1400 block of West Division Street at approximately 2:35 a.m. and found the male victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is due in court on Tuesday.