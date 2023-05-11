CHICAGO — A woman accused of a battery spree involving a baseball bat on the Northwest Side is facing an $800,000 bond.

Denise Solorzano, 26, of Chicago, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an alleged battery spree where eight women were attacked — five with a black and yellow metal baseball bat.

The first alleged incident happened in the 4200 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Prosecutors said Solorzano drove up in a white Subaru sedan and yelled at a 33-year-old woman, “I’m going to beat your ass.” The woman was punched multiple times and was driven to the hospital by her husband.

About an hour later in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, a 19-year-old woman heard from behind, “what would you do if I punched you in the face?”

The woman had her hair grabbed and was punched three times in the head allegedly by Solorzano when another woman intervened. Prosecutors allege Solorzano then struck that woman three times and pulled out of chunk of her hair as she took the woman to the ground.

She allegedly fled and CPD initiated a short pursuit, which was terminated. However, prosecutors said officers were able to obtain the license plate number for the Subaru.

Two days later on Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. two women were outside in the 4500 block of North Mozart with a 6-month-old baby in a stroller. Prosecutors allege Solorzano pulled up and yelled, “what would you do if I beat you with this bat?”

Both women were hit in the arms and hands as they tried to defend themselves from bat swings landing very close to the stroller. A neighbor, who provided footage of the incident to WGN News, came outside to say she called the police and Solorzano allegedly fled.

Just before noon Tuesday in the 3000 block of West Cullom, a 34-year-old woman walking her dog encountered Solorzano on the sidewalk. Prosecutors allege Solorzano told the woman, “what would happen if I bashed you with this bat?”

The woman attempted to go past her but was struck in the back, shoulder, arm and elbow with a bat by the 26-year-old, prosecutors allege. The woman was transported to the hospital and Solorzano allegedly fled.

The last pair of alleged incidents happened just after noon in the 3000 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

Prosecutors allege Solorzano attempted to hit another woman with her Subaru six times. The woman ran to another woman, who was walking a dog at the time.

Solorzano exited the sedan and allegedly hit the first woman in the arm and the dog walker in the head with the bat.

In addition to the license plate number, witnesses told police her sedan had a pink crown sticker on it.

On Tuesday evening, officers went to her residence in the 4900 block of West Lawrence, where a pink crown sticker was located on the Subaru, prosecutors said. Solorzano was taken into custody after initially being transported to a hospital.

The following day, a family member turned over the sedan, but prosecutors allege the sticker was removed.

In bond court, a defense attorney stated that it was her first arrest and Solorzano suffers from mental health issues.

The judge cited that each time there was an intervention, the 26-year-old fled.

“The court finds this defendant to be a real and present danger to the community — a substantial bond is necessary to protect the community and ensures this defendant returns,” the judge said.

Solorzano’s defense told the judge her family could post $100 for bond.

She is facing a $800,000 bond, with the judge pointing to $100,000 per victim for the “safety of women and children.”

Solorzano’s next court date is scheduled for May 17 in Skokie. If the bond is posted, she must remain on electronic monitoring.

The national mental health hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)