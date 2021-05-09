West Side shooting leaves 27-year-old man in critical condition

CHICAGO — A shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning left a 27-year-old man in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting follows several nearby deadly shootings late Saturday night, in which three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot to death within an hour of each other in East Garfield Park.

Police said the victim was in the 3700 block of West Madison Street at approximately 9:47 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator fired multiple shots towards him.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds to the arm and neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.