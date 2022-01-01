West Side shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 in critical condition

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s West Side Saturday evening left a 26-year-old woman in critical condition and a man wounded, according to police.

Police said the individuals were in a parked car in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 5:32 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a gunman inside opened fire, striking both individuals.

A 27-year-old man was struck to the left arm and a 26-year-old woman was struck to the face. The two individuals self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man is in good condition and the woman is reported to be in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.