West Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a man approximately 50 years old and a 39-year-old man were standing outside in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 6:53 a.m. when a gunman inside a white sedan opened fire in the direction of the two men.

A man approximately 50 years old was struck to the head and left shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man was struck twice to the left shoulder and self-transported to Loretto Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.