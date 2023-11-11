CHICAGO — Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot while inside a vehicle on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue in Humboldt Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in a vehicle in the area when a blue SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots into the victim’s vehicle.

Officers say the 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. The 32-year-old man was shot in his left leg and his torso and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made. Area Five Detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.