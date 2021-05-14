West Side drive-by shooting leaves 3 injured

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said three men were standing outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. when a perpetrator inside an unknown car drove past and opened fire.

A 26-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to each arm and was listed in serious condition prior to transport to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was struck to the arm and hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck twice to the back and was listed in serious condition prior to transport to Mount Sinai Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.