CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked car in the 12300 block of South Princeton Avenue when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and no description of the perpetrator available.

The shooting is under investigation.