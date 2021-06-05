West Englewood shooting leaves 26-year-old man dead

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on the street in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue just before 4:50 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside revealed a firearm and opened fire, striking the man multiple times to the chest, hip and neck.

The man self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.