West Englewood shooting leaves 2 dead

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon left two people dead, according to police.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a perpetrator inside opened fire.

The 33-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old man was struck to an unknown part of the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

