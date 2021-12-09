‘We just want justice’: No bond for Chinatown murder suspect as victim’s family laments loss

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in broad daylight will remain behind bars after a Cook County judge on Thursday denied bail.

Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with the first-degree murder of Woom Sing Tse. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

According to police, around 12:30 p.m., Tse was walking on the 200 block of West 23rd Place when Joyner allegedly fired two rounds of gunfire from a silver sedan, exited his vehicle and shot Tse once more before driving off.

Authorities say Tse was shot at 22 times and there was no motive for the shooting, with the Assistant States Attorney saying, “sometimes individuals just do evil things.”

Loved ones say Woom Sing Tse was a father of three and a grandfather of nine.

“My dad loved me, my two sisters and all the grandkids,” said son William Tse. “Especially my mother. I know my mom is missing him right now, and I feel so bad for her.”

Speaking out for the first time after police announced a first-degree murder charge levied against Joyner, an emotional William Tse pondered why the tragic incident occurred.

“He’s a hardworking man. Did nothing wrong,” William Tse said. “I don’t think he even had a speeding or parking ticket. Did everything right by the book.”

Family members sat in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors revealed the disturbing details that led to the slaying of Woom Sing Tse.

“That video also has audio and captures the defendant firing a total of seven shots at the victim,” said Assistant States Attorney James Murphy. “The defendant then again pointed his gun with the extended magazine at the victim and fired a total of six additional shots at him. The victim appeared to cover his head and ears after these initial shots and then his body jerked. And he fell to the ground after being hit.”

Investigators disclosed further details about the shooting, saying that Joyner seemingly tried to garner Tse’s attention moments before he opened gunfire.

“The defendant can be heard saying, ‘hey, hey,'” Murphy said. “Then calmly walked towards the victim and stood right him with a large gun and extended magazine and fired eight more shots at the victim with quick succession.”

Tse was shot multiple times in the head, neck and right hip. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead.

William Tse said his father, who owned a restaurant but retired nine years ago, led a life of sacrifice that did not warrant such a gruesome ending.

“He came here from China, 50 something years ago, to sacrifice his life and to start a new beginning for his kids,” William Tse said. “So basically, we don’t have answers to why this happened. We just want justice .”