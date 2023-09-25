CHICAGO — More armed robberies occurred on the North Side late Sunday night in a span of under an hour.

The first of the four robberies happened at around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of West Armitage. Police said a 42-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when four males exited a white SUV and took her purse at gunpoint.

Around 15 minutes later, a 31-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone and wallet in the 1700 block of West Hubbard.

At around 11:20 p.m., a couple was walking in the 600 block of West Armitage when they were robbed by the same group of their phones and a wallet.

Nearly 20 minutes later in the 1400 block of North Halsted, a 27-year-old, who said she was walking home from a concert at the Salt Shed, was robbed with her boyfriend.

One she saw the white SUV pull up on the wrong side of the street, the woman, named Maria, said she knew what was coming.

“Three guys got out, at least one of maybe two of them had guns,” she said. “I had a purse, they took my purse — told my boyfriends to get down, they went through his pockets. We complied and then they took off.”

No injuries occurred in the Sunday night robberies.

Over the weekend, CPD reported at least 10 other armed robberies.